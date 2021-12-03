First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires Shares of 8,444 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,444 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 35,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

