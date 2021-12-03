First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Update

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 43,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.