First Bancorp Inc ME Invests $35,000 in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth about $9,211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth about $1,526,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ideanomics news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

IDEX stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $736.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.42. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

