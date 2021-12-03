FIO Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $72.23 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.23 million and approximately $19.49 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 573.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007304 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 795,322,770 coins and its circulating supply is 369,130,561 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

