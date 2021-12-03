FintruX Network (FTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,551.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $7,551.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00245047 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.