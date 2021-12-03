Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading 5% Higher

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.24. 3,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 84,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

