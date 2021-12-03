Financial Contrast: PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) versus Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) and Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and Entasis Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PyroGenesis Canada $13.27 million 39.00 $31.48 million N/A N/A Entasis Therapeutics $7.00 million 17.42 -$50.50 million ($0.96) -2.67

PyroGenesis Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Entasis Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PyroGenesis Canada and Entasis Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Entasis Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 153.91%. Given Entasis Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entasis Therapeutics is more favorable than PyroGenesis Canada.

Profitability

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and Entasis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PyroGenesis Canada 67.32% 36.96% 28.82% Entasis Therapeutics N/A -96.04% -80.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PyroGenesis Canada beats Entasis Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

