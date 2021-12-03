Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 394 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.65.

NYSE GPN opened at $121.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

