Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,719 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

