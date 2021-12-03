Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.42. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

