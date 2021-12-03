Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $909,760 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

