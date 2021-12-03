Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after acquiring an additional 307,473 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,108,000 after acquiring an additional 222,630 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.65 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

