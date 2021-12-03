Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,931 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,100,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,973 shares of company stock worth $988,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

