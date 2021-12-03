Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,944 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity International Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDEV opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. Fidelity International Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.