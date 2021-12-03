Ferguson plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ferguson in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $155.34 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $164.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 533.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ferguson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,674,000 after acquiring an additional 832,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

