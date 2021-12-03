Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Insider Garry Plowright Buys 6,035,502 Shares

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) insider Garry Plowright acquired 6,035,502 shares of Fenix Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$1,327,810.44 ($948,436.03).

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 16.94%. Fenix Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge project located in Perth. It also explores for vanadium and manganese deposits. The company was formerly known as Emergent Resources Limited.

