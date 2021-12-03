Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.500 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $127.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $81.85 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

