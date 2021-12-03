Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.43

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.43 and last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 24666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,334. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,060,000 after buying an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after acquiring an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after buying an additional 99,586 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $200,277,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after purchasing an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

