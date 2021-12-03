Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Raises Dividend to $15.30 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 15.30 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $14.75.
FMCB stock traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $970.00. 489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.66. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $726.60 and a 1-year high of $1,156.00.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.