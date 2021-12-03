Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Raises Dividend to $15.30 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 15.30 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $14.75.

FMCB stock traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $970.00. 489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.66. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $726.60 and a 1-year high of $1,156.00.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

