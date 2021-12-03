FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $470.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.70. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $389.00.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

