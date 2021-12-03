EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of EZPW opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $401.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 59.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

