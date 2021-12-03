Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren W. Woods Purchases 327 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 327 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:XOM opened at $61.28 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
