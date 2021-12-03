Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren W. Woods Purchases 327 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 327 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.28 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

