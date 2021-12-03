Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 60,805 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $837,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $722,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

