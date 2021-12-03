extraDNA (XDNA) One Day Volume Hits $111,331.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, extraDNA has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $437,918.35 and approximately $111,331.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,598.30 or 0.99264602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00057554 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.40 or 0.00314944 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.73 or 0.00478008 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.00192993 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001608 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001167 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

