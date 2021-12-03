Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $216.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.38.

EXR stock opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.40. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $207.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

