Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after buying an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 32.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,813,000 after buying an additional 1,339,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

EXC opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

