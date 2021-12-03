Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of XTC stock opened at C$9.35 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of C$8.36 and a 12-month high of C$11.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.83.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

