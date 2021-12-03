Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 39.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 89,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 11.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Shares of UTL stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $665.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.