Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $764,000 Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 829.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

