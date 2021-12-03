Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 69,599 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,599 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

EDIT stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

