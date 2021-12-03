Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 23,488 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 170.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $520,203.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

