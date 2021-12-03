Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 6,570 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,009 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,719,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,420 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Loop Capital cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

