Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 13,427 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

