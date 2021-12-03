Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 72.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $41.64 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $665.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.