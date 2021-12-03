Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.62%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

