Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $717,000 Investment in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,903 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWB opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

