Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,847 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 76.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,339 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUBO opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

