Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,429 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

