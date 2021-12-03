Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 313 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO stock opened at $1,868.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,941.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,786.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,622.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,733.71.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

