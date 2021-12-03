ETHERLAND Price Tops $0.13 (ELAND)

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, ETHERLAND has traded 117.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ETHERLAND coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHERLAND has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $176,303.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHERLAND alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00240699 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ETHERLAND Coin Profile

ETHERLAND is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 20,913,278 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling ETHERLAND

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHERLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHERLAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHERLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHERLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHERLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.