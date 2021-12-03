Essex Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.69. 102,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,191. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

