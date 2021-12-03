Essex Savings Bank Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. 97,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,515,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $229.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

