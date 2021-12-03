Essex Savings Bank Buys 174 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.73. 42,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,217,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

