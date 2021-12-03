Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.05. 105,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,679,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $149.71. The company has a market cap of $358.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

