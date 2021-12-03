Essex Savings Bank Acquires 59 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.00. 14,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,566. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day moving average is $222.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

