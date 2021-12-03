Essex Savings Bank Acquires 465 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

