Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Position Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

WTRG opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

