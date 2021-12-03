ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,277,000 after purchasing an additional 634,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 234,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.58.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

