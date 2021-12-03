Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Several research firms have commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.