Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on NSA. Truist Securities increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of NSA opened at $62.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after purchasing an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.